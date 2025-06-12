Farooq Abdullah grieves plane crash deaths, demands ‘thorough investigation’

Srinagar: National conference president Farooq Abdullah Thursday expressed his grief at the Ahmedabad plane crash and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Farooq told reporters, “I think this is the first time in many, many years that such a tragedy has taken place in our country. I heard there was a power failure when the plane was gaining height. It struck a building, and God knows how many people inside the building survived. This is very unfortunate.”

The NC chief called for a thorough investigation and urged the authorities to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

“There should be a thorough investigation. I think these are new planes, and they should see what really happened. I have not heard that these planes have faced any such difficulties,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he was shocked by the crash.

“Deeply shocked and pained by the flight crash in Ahmedabad. My prayers are with the passengers and their families,” he said on X.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the incident.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Prayers for the lone survivor and the injured students at BJ Medical College hostel,” the CM said on X.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti grieved the deaths, the number of which is not yet officially released.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said the plane crash was heartbreaking.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may the Almighty grant their loved ones strength, comfort, and patience in this time of immense sorrow,” he said.

J-K Congress chief Tariq Karra said, “My heart mourns the lives lost in the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad today. As a leader, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and stand united with them in grief. Praying for the survivors and rescue teams.”

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said he was deeply shocked.

“Deeply shocked by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Thinking of all those who lost their lives. My heart goes out to their families and everyone affected by this tragedy,” he said.

Peoples’ Conference chief Sajad Lone said, “Heartbreaking. The crash of the Air India aircraft. So many families have lost their loved ones. May they rest in peace.”

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash.

“Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones. Praying for the strength and patience of the bereaved, and a swift recovery for the injured,” he added.