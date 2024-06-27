Farooq Abdullah seeks robust security measures for Amarnath pilgrims

Srinagar: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday asked the government to implement robust measures to ensure the safety and security of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

The first batch of pilgrims will depart for Kashmir from Jammu on Friday, marking the beginning of this year’s pilgrimage.

Abdullah said efforts must be made to prevent a repeat of the tragic incident in 2022 when several pilgrims lost their lives due to flash floods caused by a cloudburst near the Amarnath Cave shrine.

However, the security measures for the pilgrims should not come at the expense of the general public, he asserted.

Also Read Lodged in jail, Engineer Rashid forced to sit out oath ceremony of 18th Lok Sabha

“The stakes are high. The government must ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place for the Amarnath Yatra. While security for the yatris is crucial, it shouldn’t be at the expense of inconveniencing the general public,” the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said.

Abdullah called for striking a balance between security measures and ensuring that critical services are not affected.

“There is a pressing need to strike a balance so that security measures don’t throw a wrench in normal public transportation and the emergency services.

“The issue of restrictions on civilian vehicles along the Amarnath Yatra routes should be addressed as it’s impacting tourism in the Kashmir Valley, especially during the underway peak season. Let’s make sure both the pilgrims and the local businesses can thrive during this sacred time,” he said.

Abdullah also advocated the implementation of well-coordinated strategies to effectively handle the anticipated surge in pilgrims, including traffic control, parking arrangements, emergency response protocols, sufficient medical facilities, and disaster management plans to address any health-related issues or emergencies that may arise during the pilgrimage.