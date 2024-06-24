Lodged in jail, Engineer Rashid forced to sit out oath ceremony of 18th Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Abdul Rashid Sheikh could not take oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday despite his name being called as he is lodged in jail since 2019 after being charged by the NIA in a terror-funding case.

Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah to win the parliamentary polls from the Baramulla seat as an Independent candidate.

He is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

A Delhi court on Saturday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond by July 1 to an application filed by Rashid, seeking interim bail to take oath as an MP.

Additional Sessions Judge Kiran Gupta fixed the matter for hearing on July 1 and directed the NIA to file its reply by then.