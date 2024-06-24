Omar Abdullah demands release of Engineer Rashid

Srinagar: Former J&K Chief Minister and Vice President of National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah on Monday demanded the release of detained Lok Sabha member elect, Engineer Rashid.

Engineer Rashid defeated Omar Abdullah from north Kashmir Baramulla constituency by over 2 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

Engineer Rashid has been lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2019 when he was arrested by the NIA in a terror funding case.

Omar said on his X-post page today, “I congratulate all the Members of Parliament who are taking their oaths today, including those representing the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a momentous occasion for our democracy.”

He said that it is important to acknowledge that while the people of North Kashmir have elected Engineer Rashid and he should be given the opportunity to take his oath and represent his constituents.

“It is equally important to recognise the injustice faced by those imprisoned, who are unable or unwilling to participate in elections,” the former Chief Minister said.

He said that NC Members of Parliament will vociferously demand justice for all prisoners, including Engineer Rashid.

“We will also demand the immediate transfer of these prisoners held in jails outside J&K back to jails in Kashmir, pending their release. One of our main demands will be a broader amnesty for all individuals detained after August 5, 2019,” the former Chief Minister said.

The NC has two Lok Sabha members, Mian Altaf Ahmad from Anantnag-Rajouri and Syed Ruhullah Mehdi from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Engineer Rashid has filed an interim bail application in a Patiala House court which will come up for hearing on July 1.