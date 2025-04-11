Farooq Abdullah welcomes brigade commander-level India-Pak flag meeting

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 11th April 2025 9:14 pm IST
File - Farooq Abdullah (PTI photo)

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Friday welcomed brigade commander-level flag meeting between India and Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, and stressed the need for both countries to work towards peace and cooperation.

The armies of India and Pakistan on Thursday held a brigade commander-level flag meeting along the LoC in Poonch district to discuss issues related to border management.

Led by brigadier-level officers from both sides, the meeting was held at the Chakan-Da-Bagh cross-point.

Praising the meeting for its potential to enhance understanding between the two nations, Abdullah emphasised the importance of continuing such talks to maintain open communication and negotiation channels between the two nuclear-armed nations.

In a statement, Abdullah stressed the need for both countries to work towards peace and cooperation, “as a climate of mistrust and discord between them hinders progress towards developmental goals in the entire region”.

The NC president called on the neighbouring country to take concrete steps towards peace in order to create a more suitable atmosphere for further cooperation between the two countries.

