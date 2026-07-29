Hyderabad: Farrhana Bhatt is currently one of the most talked-about faces on Indian television. Hailing from Srinagar, the reality star shot to nationwide fame with her fearless and outspoken personality on Bigg Boss 19, earning the tag of a true “Sherni” and building a massive fan base across the country.

Her popularity has only grown further after joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, and now fans in Hyderabad have a reason to celebrate. The reality TV sensation is all set to visit the city for an exclusive meet-and-greet event this September.

Farrhana Bhatt to visit Hyderabad expo

Farrhana Bhatt has been announced as the chief guest for SheGlam Expo Season 3, a lifestyle exhibition that brings together fashion, beauty, shopping and entertainment under one roof.

The organisers have revealed that Farrhana will meet fans on September 26 at King’s Crown Convention, Gudimalkapur, where visitors will get an opportunity to interact with the reality star while enjoying the two-day exhibition.

Scheduled to take place on September 26 and 27, SheGlam Expo Season 3 promises a vibrant shopping experience featuring a wide range of fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, along with exciting attractions and exclusive experiences.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Farrhana Bhatt will next be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, which is set to premiere on August 1. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch her take on daring stunts and continue her reality TV journey.