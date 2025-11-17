Mumbai: It’s time for the much-awaited ‘Family Week’ in Bigg Boss 19, and excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The special episodes are set to air soon, and family members of all nine contestants have already begun entering the Bigg Boss house. Promos featuring their emotional reunions have also started dropping online.

As part of the Family Week tradition, Bigg Boss has initiated the “Freeze and Release” task, making the moments even more heartwarming. After Kunickaa Sadanand’s son Ayaan and Ashnoor Kaur’s father stepped in, Farrhana Bhatt’s mother has now entered the show. Photos of the mother-daughter duo sharing a warm, emotional hug are doing the rounds on social media, leaving fans touched.

Bigg Boss 19 family week details

This week will feature the following family members making their appearance inside the house:

Kunickaa Sadanand – Son Ayaan

Ashnoor Kaur – Her father

Tanya Mittal – Her brother

Gaurav Khanna – His wife Akanksha

Pranit More – His brother

Shehbaz Badesha – His cousin brother, Rajveer

Amaal Mallik – His father

Malti Chahar – Her father

Farrhana Bhatt – Her mother

Meanwhile, all eyes are also on the next elimination. Except for Shehbaz Badesha, every single housemate is currently nominated. Voting lines remain open till Friday, November 21. With Family Week bringing emotional highs, it will be interesting to see how things unfold for Farrhana after her mother’s entry into the house.