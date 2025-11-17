Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is now just three weeks away from its highly-anticipated grand finale, which is expected to take place on December 7. Unlike previous seasons, there is no extension planned this year, and the show will wrap up within its scheduled 15 weeks. Interestingly, no elimination took place in week 12, even though all nine contestants were nominated.

Now, all eyes are firmly set on the week 13 eviction, which is crucial as the finale approaches.

Bigg Boss 19 Nominated Contestants Week 13

Except Shehbaz Badesha, every single housemate is now nominated. Voting lines are open till November 21, Friday.

The nominated contestants include:

Gaurav Khanna

Farrhana Bhatt

Amaal Mallik

Pranit More

Ashnoor Kaur

Tanya Mittal

Malti Chahar

Kunickaa Sadanand

Shehbaz Badesha Moves Closer to Finale

Shehbaz is the only contestant safe this week, automatically advancing to week 14, just one step away from the finale. With no danger zone in sight, he becomes the first contestant to move this close to the trophy without facing elimination pressure.

There is also strong buzz that captain Shehbaz Badesha might receive a special power, either to directly eliminate a contestant or save one heading into the next week, potentially shaking up the game.

With the competition tightening and just weeks remaining, the big question now is, who will get eliminated this week after coming so close to the finale?