Mumbai: It’s reunion time for the Bigg Boss 19 contestants. Yes, you read that right! The stars who dominated headlines and television screens during the final months of 2025 are coming together once again, this time not for a new show, but for a grand celebration overseas.

Several familiar faces from the recently concluded season were spotted at the Mumbai airport late Monday night as they flew out for the show’s second success party, scheduled to be held in Dubai. Winner Gaurav Khanna was seen arriving with his wife, Akanksha Chamola, leading the group of contestants heading for the celebration.

Fellow housemates Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, along with a few others, were also clicked by paparazzi as they made their way through the terminal. Photos and videos from the airport quickly went viral on social media, much to fans’ excitement.

For the unversed, the Dubai celebrations are being hosted by Danube Group’s founder Rizwan Sajan. He is set to host the Bigg Boss 19 contestants for a special dinner at his private residence on January 6, followed by an exclusive luxury yacht party on January 7, promising the stars a lavish Dubai experience.

Bigg Boss 19 officially concluded on December 7, with Gaurav Khanna lifting the trophy, while Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the first runner-up.