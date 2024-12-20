Fastest Indian movie to enter Rs 1500 crore club

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the world by storm, earning Rs 1,508 crore worldwide in just 14 days since its release on December 5, 2024. This makes it the fastest Indian movie to reach the Rs 1,500 crore mark, setting a new record in Indian cinema.

COMMERCIAL CINEMA REDEFINED 🔥



HISTORY MADE AT THE BOX OFFICE 💥💥#Pushpa2TheRule collects 1508 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE – the fastest Indian Film to reach the mark ❤‍🔥#Pushpa2HitsFastest1500cr



While Pushpa 2 has been a massive success across India, it faced a lukewarm response in Kerala, earning just Rs 13.78 crore in 13 days. Some viewers in Kerala felt the story lacked engagement and were unhappy with the climax. However, the film continues to break records in other states and languages.

The movie tells the story of Pushpa Raj, played by Allu Arjun, a red sandalwood smuggler who faces tough challenges from the law. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The gripping story, intense action, and standout performances have won over audiences everywhere.

With Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun has cemented his place as one of India’s biggest stars, and the movie is a shining example of the growing global influence of Indian cinema. Fans are now eagerly watching to see if it can break even more records in the coming weeks.