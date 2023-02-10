Fate of old Chanchalguda Junior College up in the air, promises forgotten

Hyderabad: The fate of Chanchalguda Junior College is getting darker amid shortage of government junior and degree colleges in the city. In July last year, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had taken steps to seal the Building of Chanchalguda Junior College, declaring it dilapidated and subsequently the office bearers of the Intermediate Board visited the building and ensured alternative arrangements for the students studying in the college premises.

It was also assured that the junior college building would be made usable by repairing within three months, but these works have not started yet and it is being said that the building has been left to collapse by itself.

After declaring the Chanchalguda Junior College building as dilapidated, it is now being said that preparations are being made by the civic officials to demolish the building claiming it as a threat to human lives.

Chanchalguda Junior College is one of the few government junior colleges in the old city, where a significant number of students are studying, if the reconstruction of this building is not started, then the number of students in this old junior college will be reduced.

Member of Parliament Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi had announced to promote the campus of Chanchalguda Junior College as a hub of KG to PG and in July 2022, the state government had announced sanction of Rs 5 crore for the construction and repair of Chanchalguda Junior College building.