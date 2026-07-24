Father held for killing 13-day-old baby girl in Karnataka

Chikkaballapur: A case of alleged female infanticide has come to light in Chikkaballapura on July 22 where a 13-day-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her own father.

He is suspected to have been disappointed over the birth of a daughter. The incident has sent shockwaves through the district and reignited concerns over the continuing preference for male children despite growing awareness about gender equality.

The incident occurred at Shantinagar in Chikkaballapura town. According to police, the accused, identified as Imran, and his wife Muskan were blessed with a baby girl just 13 days ago. Investigators suspect that Imran was unhappy with the birth of a female child.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday, July 22, night when the family was asleep. It is alleged that Imran quietly picked up the sleeping infant and threw her into an underground water sump within the house premises.

When Muskan woke up and found the baby missing, she questioned her husband. Imran allegedly claimed that he had no idea about the child’s whereabouts and joined other family members in searching for the infant, attempting to divert suspicion.

After an extensive search failed to trace the baby, family members inspected the water sump by draining the water.

The infant’s body was found inside, confirming their worst fears. The discovery left relatives and neighbours in shock.

Following a complaint, Chikkaballapur Town Police registered a criminal case and detained Imran for questioning. During the investigation, police suspect that the crime was motivated by the accused’s desire for a male child, though all angles are being examined.

The baby’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway. Police are expected to invoke appropriate charges based on the findings of the investigation and forensic evidence. The incident has once again highlighted the need for stronger awareness against gender discrimination and female infanticide.