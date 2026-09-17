Father killed for confronting daughter’s harasser in Hyderabad

When Hasmath’s son Umar tried to intervene, the suspect allegedly attacked him as well

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:
Murder accused Mohammed
Murder accused Mohammed

Hyderabad: A 55-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a youth after he objected to the latter allegedly harassing his daughter in Bagh-e-Jahara under the Madannapet police station limits in the Old City on Thursday, September 17.

The victim, Hasmath, reportedly questioned Mohammed and warned him against harassing his daughter. Enraged over this, Mohammed allegedly attacked Hasmath with a knife, killing him on the spot. When Hasmath’s son Umar tried to intervene, the suspect allegedly attacked him as well, leaving him seriously injured.

Umar was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. On receiving information, Madannapet police reached the spot and began an investigation. Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events and trace the suspect.

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Subhan Bakery

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:

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Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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