Father, son electrocuted while watering paddy in Bhupalpally

Hyderabad: A father and son duo from Jayashankar Bhupalpally district’s Kataram mandal were electrocuted to death on Thursday, August 13, in their agricultural field while watering paddy crops.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased have been identified as 45-year-old K Bapu and 23-year-old Manoj. Neighbouring farmers who noticed them informed the police.

The deceased had laid underground electrical wires in their fields that were connected to the water motor.

According to Kataram Circle Inspector E Nagarjuna Rao, Bapu had switched on the motor and was diverting the water when he came into contact with a live electric wire. Manoj tried to help his father, but he too was electrocuted, the report stated.