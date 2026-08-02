40-year-old woman electrocuted in Hyderabad’s Talabkatta

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old woman died due to electrocution in Hyderabad’s Talabkatta area under Bhavaninagar police limits on Saturday, August 1.

The victim was identified as Tahera Bee, a native of Osmanabad, Maharashtra. The woman was electrocuted while washing clothes at her residence and was rushed to a private hospital, where she received first aid. She was subsequently taken to Osmania General Hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, the Bhavaninagar police said, “Tahera was electrocuted while washing clothes at her residence and was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital, where she died. The postmortem examination is underway.”

A case of suspicious death was registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).