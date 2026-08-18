Fatimanagar residents struggle as dug-up road remains unrepaired

Hyderabad: Residents of Fatimanagar slum near Muqaddar Hotel in Falaknuma are facing considerable hardship as a road dug up for laying drainage pipelines remains unrepaired, with large mounds of excavated mud left along the stretch. The road, which was already being used by residents and motorists, has become difficult to negotiate, particularly during the ongoing rainy season.

According to residents, drainage works were taken up by digging up a portion of the road, but the excavated soil has not been cleared, and the road has not been properly restored. With the rains, the mud has turned into slush and is also obstructing the smooth flow of rainwater. Water accumulates on the uneven road, making the stretch slippery and hazardous for pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

Residents said the mounds of mud dumped in front of houses were also causing difficulties for people entering and exiting their homes. Motorists are forced to negotiate the dug-up and uneven portion of the road, increasing the risk of skidding and minor accidents.

“The road was dug up for laying drainage pipelines, but after the work, it was not restored. Whenever it rains, the entire stretch becomes muddy, and water accumulates,” said Md Jaffar, a resident.

Shaik Ibrahim said residents had been repeatedly facing inconvenience because of the poor condition of the road. “The mud is blocking the flow of rainwater and people have to walk through slush to reach their houses. Motorists are also struggling to pass through the stretch,” he said.

Abdul Raheem urged the civic authorities to take immediate steps to clear the heaps of mud, complete the drainage work and restore the road without further delay. Residents appealed to the authorities to address the issue before further rains worsen the condition.