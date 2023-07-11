Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan’s FIRST Netflix project

Hyderabad: Pakistani dramas have made their mark on the international stage. They have won the hearts of millions of fans around the world with their riveting narrative, remarkable performances, and excellent production quality. And now they’re all prepared to take over the OTT platforms!

Yes. You read that right!

The first OTT drama as a Pakistani original series will soon stream on Netflix!

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in a Netflix show?

We haven’t seen Mahira and Fawad on screen together in a long time. The duo that was last seen on the iconic serial Humsafar will be returning to the screen once again!

Yes. You read that correctly. They’re making their way back to the screen!

According to various reports, The cast of Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel-based drama serial, Jo Bachy Hain Sang Samait Lo, also includes Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan. Along with them, it will also include Hamza Ali Abbasi and Hania Aamir. The news was first shared by Hasan Kazmi on Twitter.

However, like with every casting news story, the audience’s reaction has been varied.

The cast appears to have been finalized, and it will be Pakistan’s first official Netflix production.

We can’t wait to witness that spark between Khirad and Ashar again!