Mumbai: On April 22, 2025, tragedy struck Pahalgam, a scenic town in Jammu and Kashmir, as terrorists opened fire on innocent tourists. The horrific attack claimed 26 lives, making it the deadliest in the region since 2019. The country mourns, while emotions of grief and anger flood social media.=

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor React

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who is returning to Bollywood after many years with the movie Abir Gulaal, shared a message. He said he was “deeply saddened” and sent prayers to the victims’ families.

His co-star, Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, also said she was shocked and had no words to express how heartbroken she felt. She posted her thoughts on Instagram.

Movie Faces Boycott Calls

After the attack, many people in India started asking for a ban on Abir Gulaal because it stars a Pakistani actor. A film workers group called FWICE repeated their old rule — no work with Pakistani artists. They warned that anyone who breaks this rule may face punishment.

Director Ashoke Pandit also said the country should come first, and working with Pakistani actors is wrong after such attacks. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party also said it won’t allow the movie to release in Maharashtra.

Abir Gulaal was planned to release on May 9, 2025. But after the attack and growing protests, many cinema halls are not ready to show the film. Reports say the release may get delayed.