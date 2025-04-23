Fawad Khan’s film Abir Gulaal in trouble after the Kashmir tragedy

Mumbai: India is still grieving the shocking terror attack that occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 innocent tourists lost their lives. In the wake of this tragedy, emotions are high, and many are expressing their anger in different ways—one of them being a strong call for the boycott of the upcoming film Abir Gulaal.

What Is Abir Gulaal and Why the Anger?

Abir Gulaal is a romantic film starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor. It’s directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and is set to release in theatres on May 9, 2025. Because of the recent attack, many people are upset that a movie starring a Pakistani actor is releasing in India.

Social Media Reactions

People on X (Twitter) and Instagram are asking others to boycott the film. Social media users said that Indian films should not cast actors from Pakistan, especially when innocent Indians are losing their lives.



Still in favor of Pakistani actors in Indian cinema? Are we still going to allow movies like Abir Gulaal to be made in India with Pakistani actors? #PahalgamTerrorAttack #Kashmir #Pahalgam — Avi Nash (@avinashpattnaik) April 23, 2025

Vaani kapoor was doing insta live with Fawad khan to promote her film when Innocent Indian men were being deleted, she didn't even put a story about pahalgam. — 𝕋𝕖𝕒𝕞 ℕ𝕚𝕤𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕥 𝕆𝔽ℂ (@Inmyidgaferaa__) April 23, 2025

This movie 'ABIR GULAL' of PAKISTANI ACTOR is being released on 9 May 2025.



Every Indian who is a patriot and loves Bharat MUST BYCOTT this movie in theatre or OTT.



If we support the ENEMY NATION, we are TRAITORS. @mnsadhikrut @RajThackeray@BajrangDalOrg @HinduSenaOrg pic.twitter.com/PpErDvTzh2 — Relaxed Awareness 😌 (@NischalBhasin) April 22, 2025

I wonder whats going to happen with #FawadKhan's Abir Gulal with Vaani Kapoor..#Pahalgam #PahalgamTerrorAttack — Aanchal (@aanchalmishraaa) April 23, 2025

Abir Gulaal will not be allowed to release in any theatre in India — Alpha (@elonsindianbot) April 23, 2025

Political Party Also Protests

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), a political party, has strongly spoken against the film. They have warned theatre owners not to show Abir Gulaal in Maharashtra. The party has always been against Pakistani actors working in India.

Vaani Kapoor Criticized

Actress Vaani Kapoor is promoting the movie outside India but hasn’t posted anything about the Pahalgam attack. This has made people even more angry, with some saying she should not be working with a Pakistani actor at such a time.

We don't want Vaani Kapoor and Sushmita Sen in our country. They need to pack up and leave. — वामत्रासक​ (@vaamtraasak) April 23, 2025

After the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam where Hindu tourists were killed based on their identity, it's time to send a strong message.

The upcoming film Abir Gulal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and @Vaaniofficial and set to release in India on May 9, must not be allowed… pic.twitter.com/soNHUkOV4I — 𝕿𝖆𝖗𝖚𝖓 तरुण 卐 🇮🇳 (@fptarun) April 22, 2025

Will the Film Release?

With so much backlash, it’s unclear if Abir Gulaal will release in India as planned. Many people believe it’s not the right time for this film. The emotions are strong, and the public wants to send a message through this boycott.