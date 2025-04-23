Fawad Khan’s film Abir Gulaal in trouble after the Kashmir tragedy

Mumbai: India is still grieving the shocking terror attack that occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 innocent tourists lost their lives. In the wake of this tragedy, emotions are high, and many are expressing their anger in different ways—one of them being a strong call for the boycott of the upcoming film Abir Gulaal.
What Is Abir Gulaal and Why the Anger?
Abir Gulaal is a romantic film starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor. It’s directed by Aarti S. Bagdi and is set to release in theatres on May 9, 2025. Because of the recent attack, many people are upset that a movie starring a Pakistani actor is releasing in India.
Social Media Reactions
People on X (Twitter) and Instagram are asking others to boycott the film. Social media users said that Indian films should not cast actors from Pakistan, especially when innocent Indians are losing their lives.
Political Party Also Protests
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), a political party, has strongly spoken against the film. They have warned theatre owners not to show Abir Gulaal in Maharashtra. The party has always been against Pakistani actors working in India.
Vaani Kapoor Criticized
Actress Vaani Kapoor is promoting the movie outside India but hasn’t posted anything about the Pahalgam attack. This has made people even more angry, with some saying she should not be working with a Pakistani actor at such a time.
Will the Film Release?
With so much backlash, it’s unclear if Abir Gulaal will release in India as planned. Many people believe it’s not the right time for this film. The emotions are strong, and the public wants to send a message through this boycott.