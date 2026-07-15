FBI adds gangster Nitish Kaushal to its most wanted list

The FBI said Kaushal should be considered armed and dangerous, and an escape risk.

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FBI adds gangster Nitish Kaushal to its most wanted list, image of man with styled hair and mustache.
Nitish Kaushal

Washington: The FBI has added gangster Nitish Kaushal, allegedly involved in murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking in the US, to its list of most wanted criminals, as it closes in on the Bhagwanpuria gang.

Kaushal, an Indian national, allegedly carried out acts of violence on behalf of the Bhagwanpuria organised crime group, including, but not limited to, kidnappings and assaults, the FBI said on Tuesday.

“Nitish Kaushal is wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in, among other things, acts involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling,” the FBI said.

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The FBI said Kaushal should be considered armed and dangerous, and an escape risk.

The probe agency has urged people to contact the local FBI office, the American Embassy or consulate with any information regarding Kaushal.

It said the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group originated in the Punjab state of India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere.

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The US District Court of the Central District of California, Los Angeles, issued a federal arrest warrant for Kaushal on June 25 after charging him with racketeer influenced and corrupt organisations conspiracy, the FBI said.

The FBI action followed Operation Hard Ball, a coordinated international enforcement action targeting the Bhagwanpuria gang.

The operation involved raids and law enforcement action across the US, Canada, and Europe, highlighting the growing international focus on dismantling transnational criminal syndicates with roots in India.

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