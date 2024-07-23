FDI rules will be simplified, says Sitharaman in Budget speech

Press Trust of India | Published: 23rd July 2024 1:01 pm IST
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Seeking to attract more funds into the country, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said rules for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) will be simplified.

Presenting the Union Budget 2024-25, the minister said the government will bring out a five-year vision document for meeting financial needs of the economy.

Govt to abolish angel tax on investments in startups

Efforts will also be made to nudge privatisation and use Indian rupee for overseas investments, she said.

Further, the government will develop taxonomy for climate finance as well as revamp Shram Suvidha Portal to enhance compliance for industry and trade.

