Fearing failure, two NEET aspirants die by suicide in Telangana

Hyderabad: Unable to cope with the stress of performing at par in the recently concluded NEET exams, two aspirants from Telangana died by suicide on May 4.

Janga Pooja and Rayi Manoj Kumar from Jagtial and Adilabad districts, respectively, died by suicide after they feared they would not pass the exam.

For Pooja, this was her second attempt. She appeared for NEET in 2023 but did not get good results. According to her brother, she had worked very hard this year and even joined a coaching center to improve her preparation.

Pooja hanged herself.

However, when she cross-checked her answers after returning home from the exam center, Pooja felt she might fail again. Unable to cope with the anxiety, she died by suicide.

Rayi Manoj Kumar, another NEET aspirant and the son of a teacher, hanged himself a day after appearing for the exam, distressed about his performance.

Kumar also worked hard and took coaching class in Hyderabad.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses. Over 22 lakh students registered at 5,453 centers in more than 500 cities nationwide for the exam held on Sunday.