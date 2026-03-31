Hyderabad: Long before modern action stars, Indian cinema had a fearless woman who broke all rules. She was known as Fearless Nadia, and many consider her India’s first action hero.

Who Was Fearless Nadia?

Fearless Nadia was born as Mary Ann Evans in 1908 in Australia. She had a Greek mother and a Scottish father. After moving to India as a child, she grew up learning horse riding, shooting, and physical skills that later shaped her career.

Before films, she worked in a circus and trained in dance. Her talent caught the attention of filmmaker JBH Wadia, who introduced her to cinema. She later became known as Nadia, and her bold personality earned her the title “Fearless.”

Rise of Hunterwali

In 1935, Nadia starred in the film “Hunterwali,” which means “woman with a whip.” The film made her a huge star. She played a masked heroine who fought villains, performed daring stunts, and stood up for justice.

At a time when women were expected to stay indoors, Nadia was jumping from heights, fighting men, and performing all her stunts herself. This made her a unique and powerful figure in Indian cinema.

Nadia’s films were not just about action. They also carried strong messages about women’s freedom and equality. In her film “Diamond Queen,” she famously said, “If the nation is to be free, women must be free first.”

Her roles showed women as strong, independent, and capable, which was rare in the 1930s and 1940s.

Legacy and Influence

Fearless Nadia acted in more than 50 films and remained popular for decades. She inspired future generations of actors and filmmakers. Even modern characters, like the one played by Kangana Ranaut in “Rangoon,” were inspired by her life.

She proved that a woman could be the hero of her own story, long before it became a trend.

Fearless Nadia was not just an actress. She was a pioneer who changed how women were seen on screen. At a time when society had many restrictions, she stood strong, performed daring stunts, and inspired millions.