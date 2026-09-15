Fee on all UPI merchant payments above Rs 2000

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday, September 15, set a 0.4 per cent charge on UPI payments above Rs 2,000 to merchants and capped the fee at Rs 300 for payments of Rs 75,000 and above as it rolled out a framework for large digital merchant payments.

The move ends the zero-MDR regime that has been in place since January 2020, introduced to drive digital payments adoption but long criticised by banks and fintechs as unsustainable.

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Essential sectors like railways, telecom and fuel get a flat Rs 5 fee per transaction, while capital markets get a lighter 0.02 per cent rate.

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Small merchants earning up to Rs 1 lakh a month via UPI QR codes stay fully exempt – a carve-out the government says shields 96 per cent of merchant transactions from any new charge, an official statement said.

Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, has been capped at Rs 300 for payments of Rs 75,000 and above.

Person-to-person transfers – 37 per cent of UPI’s volume and 70 per cent of its value – remain untouched.

App providers are barred from adding platform fees, and banks have been told not to let merchants pass MDR costs to customers. A fifth of the new fee pool will fund small-merchant UPI expansion.