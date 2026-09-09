Fee row: Telangana BJP chief writes to Rahul in Italian

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao on Wednesday, September 9, wrote a letter in Italian to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, seeking his intervention to release outstanding college fee reimbursements and address the education crisis in Telangana.

Ramchander Rao said he decided to write Rahul Gandhi in his ‘mother tongue’, as despite hunger strikes, protests, lathi charges, arrests, and student letters to the Chief Minister, the ‘Goonj’ of Telangana’s students has neither reached Rahul Gandhi nor his ‘arrogant’ Congress government.

‘Compelled to appeal directly’

The BJP leader wrote that a severe crisis is affecting the education sector under the Congress government in Telangana. “Despite repeated appeals and protests demanding the release of long-pending college fee reimbursements, your government has remained unresponsive to the students’ plight. Having exhausted every democratic avenue in an attempt to draw the arrogant Congress government’s attention to this serious issue, I find myself compelled to appeal directly to you,” reads the letter.

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Ramchander Rao claimed that the future of nearly 40 lakh students—particularly those belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, and the economically weaker sections of society—is currently in jeopardy due to outstanding fee reimbursements totalling Rs 15,000 crore.

Because the government has failed to pay the amounts owed, educational institutions are withholding students’ certificates; consequently, these young people are unable to pursue higher education or access employment opportunities, the Telangana BJP chief said.

“The consequences of this situation extend far beyond the students, affecting institutional administrations, teachers, and other staff members as well. Educational institutions are struggling to maintain normal operations, and many employees are receiving only half their salaries. The prolonged delay in payments has had serious repercussions on the quality of education, infrastructure, and even the institutions’ ability to meet their most basic obligations,” he said.

‘Govt denied permission for strike, arrested me 4 times in 10 days’

Ramchander Rao mentioned that when BJP stood in solidarity with these students, the state government responded with arrests, police action, and lathi charges.

He also wrote that when he decided to go on a hunger strike, the government denied permission for the proposed venue, forcing me to hold it at the BJP state headquarters.

The BJP leader told Rahul Gandhi that a large number of students expressed their deep frustration regarding the promises made in his party’s Youth Declaration. From unemployment allowances and job promises to recruitment schedules and Vidya Bharosa Cards, the commitments that once fuelled the hopes of young people remain unfulfilled—even though your government has now been in office for 1,000 days, he said.

Ramchander Rao said the government arrested him four times in 10 days simply for raising my voice in support of these students. “You brandish the Constitution and speak of defending democracy, yet a government led by your own party denies even the space for peaceful protests and attempts to silence the opposition. How can you reconcile your words with these actions?” he asked.

He urged Rahul Gandhi to exert the necessary pressure on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to immediately release all outstanding tuition fee reimbursements and urgently implement the corrective measures needed to revitalise the education system in Telangana.