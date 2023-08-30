Fee Talk: Naga Chaitanya offered 9cr for 10 days?

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya is making headlines for various reasons. Recently, it was reported that he walked out of the theatre after watching Samatha Ruth Prabhu‘s Kushi trailer onscreen.

However, he debunked all the rumours calling them ‘rubbish’.

And now, Chay is back in new and this time for reportedly turning down a lucrative remuneration offer from a filmmaker. According to a latest report in Great Andhra, Naga Chaitanya declined a huge offer of Rs 9 crore for only 10 days of filming. Why?

Because he believes that the importance of a role surpasses the financial benefits. Reportedly, when a filmmaker approached Chaitanya with this offer, he quickly declined, saying “NO” to the offer. His uncompromising position demonstrates his conviction that money should never be the motivating force behind his decisions. Instead, he stresses the importance and significance of the roles he takes on.

His preference for important jobs above large compensation demonstrates his dedication to the profession and desire to make a genuine contribution to cinema.

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Thank You and Custody.