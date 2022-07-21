Fees hiked in several private engineering colleges in Telangana

Hyderabad: Students who are planning to pursue engineering courses in private colleges in Telangana have to pay more for their education from the upcoming academic year.

The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TARC) which is responsible for fixing the fees for engineering courses in 175 colleges across the state has fixed the minimum fee per annum.

From the upcoming academic year, the minimum fee for engineering courses in private colleges in Telangana will be Rs. 45, 000 per annum.

The highest fee for engineering courses in the State will be at Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT) as TARC fixed a fee of Rs. 1.75 lakh per annum for the college. The fee in another reputed college, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) was fixed at 1.60 lakh per annum.

The new fee structure is applicable for three years starting from the academic year 2022-23.

AICTE recommendation

As per the recommendation by AICTE, the minimum and maximum fees that can be charged by the colleges were fixed to Rs. 79,600 and Rs. 1.89 lakh per annum respectively.

AICTE’s limits on the fee charged by the engineering colleges are based on the recommendation made by National Fee Committee.

However, the recommendations or the limits set by AICTE are not binding on the state government

Burden on state government exchequers

The decision to increase the fees for engineering courses in various private colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will not only make pursuing engineering courses costly for students but also increase the burden on state government exchequers.

From the upcoming academic years, the government has to pay more as it reimburses the entire college fees of students who bag ranks under 10000 in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET).

Apart from it, the government also gives minimum fees to students who secure ranks above 10000.