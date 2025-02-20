Hyderabad doctor washed away in Karnataka river, search on

Hyderabad: A female doctor from Hyderabad went missing in Karnataka’s Koppal district on Wednesday, February 19; she is feared to be washed away.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Ananya Mohan Rao. She was reportedly working at a hospital in Hyderabad’s Nampally area. The incident occurred when Rao was on a trip with her friends and decided to swim in the Tungabhadra River on February 18.

Rao jumped into the river from a nearby rock cliff. Locals said she was washed away due to the strong undercurrent. It is suspected that Rao might have got trapped in the rocks after jumping.

Police and fire brigade personnel along with assistance from local people have jointly launched a search operation in the river to retrieve Rao. The footage of the doctor’s last moments of jumping off a cliff was captured on her friend’s mobile phone.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Karnataka police said, “A missing complaint was filed on Wednesday and the search operation is still on. So far, no case has been registered regarding the incident.”