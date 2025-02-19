Hyderabad police rescue missing toddler from kidnappers

Hyderabad: Afzalgunj police, on Tuesday, February 19, rescued a 2-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from the Central Bus Station (CBS) in Gowliguda on Saturday. The police have returned him to his mother and arrested three individuals in the case.

The accused have been identified as Shaik Amer alias Tara, 25, a resident of Hakeempet, Majida Begum, 26, and Mohammedi Begum, 48, both residents of Tolichowki in Hyderabad. The police are on the lookout for another accused, Abdul Salman, the husband of the arrested Majida Begum.

According to the police, the complainant, Bandela Devi, a resident of Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh reached Hyderabad with her toddler Prem Kumar, reached Hyderabad to meet her sister and seek livelihood. But she lost her mobile phone on the journey and lost contact with her sister, which forced her to sleep on the footpath for 5 days.

On Saturday afternoon, an intoxicated Bandela Devi was sleeping from 11 am-2 pm, after which she realised that her baby had gone missing.

On Sunday evening, she complained to the Afzalgunj police, who registered a case and started searching for the missing toddler. The police formed three teams and checked over 100 CCTV cameras to find the child

According to the CCTV visuals found in the area, the police identified a middle-aged-looking man who picked up the kid and went away in an autorickshaw.

The police also identified the autorickshaw and traced it down, leading to the arrest of the three accused, and rescuing the toddler.

The police said that the arrested trio had confessed their crime, and they said that they kidnapped the toddler with the intent of selling the boy to the begging mafia or childless couples looking for a kid.