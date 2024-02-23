Female IPS officers lead the charge for peace in Kashmir

By Suhail Khan

Four years after the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the region has witnessed several changes. According to officials, the process of restoration of peace, women empowerment, and developmental activities have caught pace.

A notable change being witnessed is the appointment of female IPS officers to key positions in areas once plagued by militancy. This move marks a departure from conventional norms, signifying effort towards gender inclusivity in critical positions, including countering insurgency.

Restive Sopore

In north Kashmir’s Sopore district, which was once a hotbed of militancy and hub of separatism, the appointment of the first female IPS officer to head the police district may have surprised many, but others in the small restive town are in awe.

Sopore SP Divya D

The Sopore police district in north Kashmir barely saw any female officers since its inception in 2009. However, 2024 brought a change with the first female police officer, Divya D (IPS 2017), taking over.

According to a senior police officer in the district, the placement of female IPS officers in some of Kashmir’s most volatile regions not only marks a significant change but also stands as a testament to the empowerment of women in a region plagued by conflict.

Talking to this reporter, Sopore superintendent police, Divya D, said that her main priority will be making the Sopore town crime and drug-free, with a particular focus on crimes against women. “No doubt, the main focus is always to fight for our nation, safeguarding and securing it from the enemies,” she added.

Divya said that she has directed the officers in police district Sopore to keep doors open for the general public and give easy access to people so that they can reach out with their problems.

When asked about the situation of militancy in Sopore, she said even as the number of militancy-related incidents has drastically come down, it is ultimately the people who have to contemplate and prioritise their own prosperous future. “My team in Sopore is consistently dedicated to ensuring the protection and welfare of the local residents,” she added.

As the militancy has started to wane, abuse of narcotics among youth has emerged as a major challenge. The woman SP said that eradicating drug menace from her jurisdiction will be her top priority.

Hailing from Coimbatore, Divya was initially posted as ACP Subhash Place in Delhi. She was later assigned to the UT of Jammu Kashmir. Breaking barriers, she became the first female police chief to oversee one of the volatile areas in Kashmir due to a dominant pro-separatist sentiment.

Undeterred by these challenges, Divya is resolute in her commitment to combat terrorism and promote women empowerment in Sopore town. She emphasises the importance of listening to women’s voices and addressing issues such as drug abuse and other crimes prevalent in the region.

Divya is also inspiring many young women in the region.

Precarious Pulwama

Besides Sopore, police in another insurgency-hit district, Pulwama, is under the command of a young female IPS officer. PD Nitya (IPS 2016) was appointed to head police in Pulwama district recently.



Nitya has served at many places across the country, but her Pulwama posting is likely the most precarious one so far. Nitya stands firmly to combat “the enemies of peace”. She said the police force has stepped up efforts to fight against the anti-national elements.

Pulwama SP PD Nitya

Speaking with Siasat.com, Nitya expressed her unwavering dedication to serving her people and the community’s well-being.

She emphasised the need to ensure a safe environment, protecting the citizens from the threats posed by the “enemies of peace” and the “enemies of Kashmir”.

“Women should no longer fear voicing opposition against crimes as all police units in the district have their doors open,” she said.

The police chief aims to encourage more women to come forward and report any issues they may face.

The newly-appointed Pulwama SP echoed similar concerns over rampant drug abuse as her Sopore counterpart did. “Our team will enforce strict measures to combat drug abuse,” she said.

Hailing from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, Nitya completed her BTech in Chemical Engineering and qualified for the prestigious civil service examination, joining the J&K Police in 2016.

She has previously served as the superintendent of police Jammu (North).