FIANZ calls for stronger action against extremism after San Diego mosque attack

Auckland: The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) has issued a strong public statement following the deadly attack on an Islamic center in San Diego, urging New Zealand authorities and communities to remain vigilant against hate-driven extremism.

In the advisory, FIANZ expressed condolences to the families of the victims and warned that attacks targeting Muslim communities are part of a growing global pattern of extremist violence. The organization said the ideology behind such incidents mirrors concerns already identified by New Zealand security agencies after the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings.

FIANZ acknowledged recent efforts by New Zealand agencies, including improved coordination between police and intelligence services, as well as increased protection for mosques and community centers. The statement highlighted several recent arrests linked to extremist threats as evidence that stronger monitoring and preventive action are producing results.

However, the organization stressed that security measures alone are not enough. It called for tougher hate-speech laws, stronger hate-crime legislation, and greater investment in social cohesion programmes aimed at preventing radicalization and online extremism among young people.

The advisory also emphasized the importance of public awareness and community cooperation in identifying threats before violence occurs. FIANZ said New Zealand must continue building a united and informed society to reduce the spread of hate and violence.

The statement was signed by Abdur Razzaq on behalf of the organization.