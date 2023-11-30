FiberNet scam: SC defers hearing on Chandrababu Naidu’s plea to Dec 12

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred hearing on a plea filed by TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu seeking anticipatory bail in connection with alleged FiberNet scam.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi said that it will take up the matter on December 12 as it is likely to deliver its verdict soon on another plea filed by Naidu seeking quashing of criminal proceedings in alleged skill development case.

The bench noted that the undertaking given by the Andhra Pradesh CID that it will not arrest Naidu in the FiberNet case will continue till the next date of hearing.

The special leave petition has been filed before the apex court against a decision of the Andhra Pradesh High Court refusing anticipatory bail to the TDP leader.

Naidu is accused of playing a ‘key role’ in the AP FiberNet scam that happened during the TDP government in the state. The CID has accused him of exerting pressure on officials to favour a certain company that was awarded the FiberNet contract.

On Tuesday, the top court issued a notice to Naidu on a plea filed by the state government against the decision of Andhra Pradesh High Court granting him regular bail in the alleged Skill Development Corporation case.

A bench of Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on November 20 ordered that the TDP leader be released on regular bail on the bail bond already furnished by him. The High Court made ‘absolute’ the interim bail granted to Naidu on October 31 on medical grounds.