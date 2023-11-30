AP, Telangana cops clash at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam; CCTV cameras damaged

Around 700 AP policemen reached the Dam to release the water, following which they were stopped by the Telangana police.

Tension prevailed at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam as AP, Telangana police forces lock horns

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam shortly after midnight on Thursday, November 30, when policemen from Andhra Pradesh allegedly barged in to set up fencing.

As per reports, around 700 AP policemen reached the Dam to release the water, following which they were stopped by the Telangana police who were guarding the area. Chaos erupted in the area as the situation led to a clash between police personnel of both states.

There are 26 gates in the dam. While the AP cops set up fencing at gate number 13, claiming it to be the part belonged to their state.

A few cops were reportedly injured in the clash while the CCTV cameras set up at the gate as a part of the security arrangement were also damaged.

A similar incident occurred on February 13, 2015, where the AP police barged into the dam leading to a clash between cops from both states.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been involved in a water-sharing dispute ever since bifurcation. Meanwhile, the AP authorities have requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to intervene and resolve the matter.

Reacting to the clash at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, Congress MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy alleged that it was nothing but a conspiracy by Telangana CM KCR. He further asked the people in Telangana to stay alert.

