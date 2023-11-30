BRS worker caught distributing money, alleges Telangana Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress has alleged that Palvancha Rajesh, a close associate of BRS leader and Khammam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, was caught on camera distributing bundles of money openly.

A video shared by the president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Venkat Balmoor, on X purportedly shows Rajesh handing out bundles of cash to a man in violation of the Model code of conduct amid polling. However, the authenticity of the video could not verified.

Palvancha Rajesh, a close associate of Nama Nageswar Rao, distributing money openly in clear violation of Model code of conduct of the Elections. #TelanganaElections #TelanganaAssemblyElections2023 @SpokespersonECI @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/QjJR98uSWF — Venkat Balmoor (@VenkatBalmoor) November 30, 2023

Nageshwar Rao is a promoter and director of the Madhucon group of companies. In October 2023, the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached 28 immovable properties and other assets worth about Rs 80.65 ED of Madhucon group.

On Thursday, the Congress also filed a complaint against BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for her appeal to voters after casting her vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills.

On the other hand, incumbent Telangana minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy allegedly violated the poll code after he wore a BRS scarf to cast his vote at the polling booth in Yellapelli village of Nirmal district.

Polling is underway amid tight security across Telangana to elect a new state legislative Assembly on Thursday, November 30. Long queues were seen at some polling stations when the voting began at 7 am.

Technical snags in electronic voting machines were reported from a few places but authorities swiftly arranged alternate machines.

A little over 3.26 crore voters will decide the political fortunes of 2290 candidates in the Telangana elections in 2023.