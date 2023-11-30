BRS worker caught distributing money, alleges Telangana Congress

A video of the scene was shared by the president of NSUI where Rajesh was clearly seen giving out bundles of money while he was sitting in a car.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 30th November 2023 10:48 am IST
BRS worker caught distributing money, alleges Telangana Congress
BRS worker caught distributing money, allegedly in Khammam

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress has alleged that Palvancha Rajesh, a close associate of BRS leader and Khammam MP Nama Nageshwar Rao, was caught on camera distributing bundles of money openly.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

A video shared by the president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Venkat Balmoor, on X purportedly shows Rajesh handing out bundles of cash to a man in violation of the Model code of conduct amid polling. However, the authenticity of the video could not verified.

Nageshwar Rao is a promoter and director of the Madhucon group of companies. In October 2023, the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached 28 immovable properties and other assets worth about Rs 80.65 ED of Madhucon group.

MS Education Academy

On Thursday, the Congress also filed a complaint against BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha for her appeal to voters after casting her vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills.

Also Read
Congress complains to EC on Kavitha’s appeal to vote for BRS at polling station

On the other hand, incumbent Telangana minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy allegedly violated the poll code after he wore a BRS scarf to cast his vote at the polling booth in Yellapelli village of Nirmal district.

Polling is underway amid tight security across Telangana to elect a new state legislative Assembly on Thursday, November 30. Long queues were seen at some polling stations when the voting began at 7 am.

Technical snags in electronic voting machines were reported from a few places but authorities swiftly arranged alternate machines.

A little over 3.26 crore voters will decide the political fortunes of 2290 candidates in the Telangana elections in 2023.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 30th November 2023 10:48 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button