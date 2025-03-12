Popular cafe introduces veg Haleem in Hyderabad, sparks curiosity

Haleem holds a special place in the hearts of Hyderabadis, so whenever a new twist on the dish is introduced, it immediately piques their interest. From Haleem Dosa to Haleem in a bun, the city has seen its fair share of experiments during Ramzan. Some twists have been well-received by foodies while some have been shot down as soon as they came. This Ramzan, the city is witnessing another bold experiment as Niloufer Cafe has introduced Vegetarian Haleem.

Known for its Irani chai, the iconic cafe has taken a daring step by reimagining the traditionally meat-heavy dish into a plant-based version. It has definitely sparked curiosity across the city while making a statement that innovation in Hyderabad‘s food culture knows no bounds.

The idea behind veg haleem

In an interview with Eha Telangana Talks, Niloufer Cafe’s owner, Babu Rao, shared the inspiration behind introducing Vegetarian Haleem. He explained that the goal was to create a version of Haleem that is healthier for all.

“People hate taking veggies in their meals, so I am feeding them veggies through my haleem,” he said, highlighting how the dish is designed to be both nutritious and appealing. Unlike the traditional version which is slow-cooked in bhattis over an open flame, Niloufer’s Vegetarian Haleem is prepared indoors in the kitchen. He highlighted how they ensure a controlled and hygienic cooking process.

While this approach promotes healthier food choices, will it win over Hyderabad’s die-hard meat lovers? It is too early to tell.

Reviews are in

Early reviews suggest that this Veg Haleem by Niloufer Cafe has managed to start a conversation but has not seen full-fledged acceptance yet.

One customer shared, “It’s okayish, not bad! This is Niloufer’s first veg haleem, and the taste and quality are decent. Worth a try!” Another highlighted its uniqueness saying, “You can’t find veg haleem like this anywhere else! It’s super clean, the price is fair, and the texture is easy to eat.”

For some it has even become a new favourite. “It’s tasty and hygienic! Niloufer’s famous chai now has competition, this veg version might even beat it.”

Where to find veg haleem?

For those who want to try this healthy haleem, you can find it at Niloufer Cafe’s Banjara Hills and Himayath Nagar branch. They are planning to serve it in the Gachibowli branch as well.