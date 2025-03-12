New Pak drama Dil Wali Gali Mein: Sajal Aly’s fee per episode

Sajal's on-screen chemistry with Hamza Sohail has been a highlight of the drama and fans are absolutely loving them

Sajal Aly (Instagram)

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Sajal Aly has returned to the small screen with Dil Wali Gali Mein, a new Ramzan special drama airing on Hum TV. Starring opposite Hamza Sohail, the show has already received positive feedback from fans and critics alike.

The drama revolves around the love story of two youngsters, Deeju and Mujji, as they navigate the ups and downs of married life. Produced by Momina Duraid, Dil Wali Gali Mein is a lighthearted romantic comedy, showcasing the struggles of a young middle-class couple.

But do you know how much Sajal Aly is charging per episode for this drama?

Sajal Aly’s Remuneration per episode

It is said that Sajal Aly, known for her stellar performances charges between 60,000 to 1 lakh (PKR) per episode for her drama projects. Buzz has it that she is earning within this range only for Dil Wali Gali Mein too.

Her on-screen chemistry with Hamza Sohail has been a highlight of the drama and fans are absolutely loving them. After their hit pairing in Zard Patton Ka Bunn, Sajal and Hamza’s latest collaboration has once again won hearts, making the drama an exciting watch.

