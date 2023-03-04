Ficus Garden, a hidden gem for nature lovers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Looking for a peaceful bit of relief from the hustle and bustle of city life? Look no further than Ficus Garden in Hyderabad’s Silent Valley neighborhoods. This garden, located on Jubilee Hills Road No. 51, provides visitors with the ideal opportunity to reconnect with nature while also rejuvenating their minds and bodies.

The peaceful pathway that winds through the forest and leads to the beautiful Durgam Cheruvu Lake, is undoubtedly the highlight of Ficus Garden. This hidden gem is surrounded by a tranquil park and is ideal for those seeking a quiet moment of reflection.

The natural rock formations and bird chirping will enchant you as you walk along the path and the peaceful air makes this spot an ideal location for unwinding, relaxing, and recharging. There are small benches along the way where you can pause and take in the sights and sounds of the nature, making it an ideal spot for evening walks.

The lake itself is truly breathtaking — clean, serene, and surrounded by beautiful scenery and natural beauty. It is not crowded, unlike other popular tourist destinations, giving you ample space to explore and appreciate the beauty of the surroundings.

Furthermore, Ficus Garden is a pet-friendly location, so bring your furry friends along to explore the spectacular surroundings. And with convenient timings from 6am to 9am and 4pm to 6pm it’s easy to make time to quickly escape from the mad rush of the city and reconnect with nature.

In a world where we are constantly connected to technology and the hustle and bustle of city life, Ficus Garden is the ideal cure. So why not plan a visit today to experience nature’s calmness within the city?