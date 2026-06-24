FIFA WC: Croatia beat Panama 1-0 to stay in knockout hunt

Toronto: Josip Stanišic lifted a curving cross onto the boot of Ante Budimir, who tapped it into an open net in the 54th minute Tuesday, giving Croatia a 1-0 win over Panama in the World Cup.

Croatia remains in contention for the knockout round ahead of its third and final group-stage match against Ghana on Saturday. Panama was eliminated and is still seeking its first World Cup point in two appearances.

After a slow-moving first half at BMO Field, Croatia broke through Panama’s strong back line after the break, with substitute Budimir finding the net just four minutes after coming on.

The Vatreni nearly added another goal three minutes later when 40-year-old Luka Modric — making his 200th international appearance — passed ahead to Marco Pašalic on a breakaway, but Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera blocked Pašalic’s shot.

Panama had three straight chances in the 67th minute to knot things up. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made a trio of dazzling saves; on the third, he just managed to get a hand on the ball and send it over the net.

Group L will be decided on Saturday, with England and Ghana tied at four points and Croatia with three. England will face Los Canaleros in East Rutherford, New Jersey, while Ghana and Croatia will play in Philadelphia.