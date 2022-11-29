FIFA WC: Iran frees prisoners after win over Wales

Following Iran’s victory over Wales in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, authorities recently set over 700 prisoners free. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 on November 26.

The Judiciary took to its official website and said, “709 detainees were freed from different prisons in the country.” Among those set free, were a few people who protested against the recent death of Mahsa Amini. Two of the most prominent figures detained over the demonstrations former international footballer Voria Ghafouri and dissident Hossein Ronaghi were also granted bail.

A TV host identified as Mahmoud Shahriari, 63, after a two-month imprisonment for reportedly encouraging the protest, Arab News reported. It is to be noted that Iran will face the United States in the World Cup on Tuesday, which is bound to be politically charged, in the wake of the current situation in Iran and its relations with the US.