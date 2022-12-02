FIFA WC: Morroco players wave Palestinian flag after defeating Canada

After Morroco defeated Canada in a game of the FIFA World Cup underway in Qatar on Thursday, Morocco players gathered to celebrate with fans who swarmed one side of the entire stadium.

The squad also raised the Palestine flag in solidarity with the Palestinian people who are suffering as a result of Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

This is the first time since 1986 that Morocco has made it this far in the FIFA World Cup. Their World Cup campaign began with a 0-0 draw against Croatia before handing a 2-0 shock defeat to Belgium’s golden generation.

Fans and players have come out in support of the Palestinian cause on several occasions in this season of the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar #FIFAWorldCup has given a stage to the Arab players and fans to show their support for Palestine! pic.twitter.com/yu9VnvNV47 — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) December 1, 2022

Recently, Footballer Paul Pogba waved the Palestine flag, while Qatar players and officials wore Palestine armbands in solidarity.

Palestinians have been suffering under the Israeli regime as war has been declared on the people of Palestine, and their homes, schools, and hospitals are being assaulted with bombs and missiles.