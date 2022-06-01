Fifa World Cup 2022: Advance flight bookings between Dubai and Qatar

Dubai: As football fanatics gear up for Fifa World Cup 2022 which is going to be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, several Middle Eastern airlines have opened up advanced shuttle flight bookings for the country, starting at a rate as low as Dirhams 950.

Reportedly, a flight from Dubai International (DXB) to Doha’s Hamad Airport will cost around Dh 1,800 on November 20. Rates from Abu Dhabi are even lower, with some flights costing less than Dh 1,400.

Furthermore, a flight connecting Riyadh or Jeddah to Doha will cost around Dh 1,340. Kuwait is offering some of the cheapest rates with most airlines charging around Dh 1,000. Meanwhile, a flight from Muscat to Doha will be around Dh 1,300.

Dubai based flydubai is also offering up to 30 daily return flights between Dubai and Doha.

However, these lower rates are only available for a short time and a limited number of seats. Right after these seats are sold out prices are expected to rise.

Qatar’s flagship carrier Qatar Airways is expected to get the biggest boost because of the event. Speaking to Gulf News, CEO of Qatar Airways, Akbar Al-Baker said, “The volumes of people showing interest to come here gives us the feeling that it will be a very successful event. We are very well prepared, and we are looking forward to delivering the best experience to the spectators and to the teams.”