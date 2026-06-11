Hyderabad: The FIFA World Cup is the biggest football tournament in the world, and every team dreams of lifting the famous trophy. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup is all set to begin today, many fans are curious about one question, how much is the World Cup trophy actually worth?

How Much Is the FIFA World Cup Trophy Worth?

The FIFA World Cup trophy is estimated to be worth around Rs. 2.38 crore based on the current value of the gold and other materials used in its construction. However, experts believe that if the original trophy were ever auctioned, its value could easily exceed Rs. 190.5 Crore (20 million USD) because of its history, rarity and global significance.

What Is the FIFA World Cup Trophy Made Of?

The trophy stands 37 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 6 kilograms. It is made from 18-carat gold and features two human figures lifting the Earth, symbolising the global popularity of football.

Interestingly, the trophy is not made of solid gold. It is hollow inside, making it lighter and easier for players to lift during celebrations. The base also includes two layers of malachite, a green semi-precious mineral that gives it a distinctive appearance.

Who Designed the FIFA World Cup Trophy?

The current FIFA World Cup trophy was designed by Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga in 1970 after FIFA launched an international design competition.

It replaced the famous Jules Rimet Trophy, which was permanently awarded to Brazil after winning their third World Cup title in 1970. The current trophy was first lifted by West Germany in 1974.

Do World Cup Winners Keep the Original Trophy?

No, FIFA does not allow winning teams to keep the original World Cup trophy.

After the final, the original trophy is returned to FIFA for safekeeping. The champions receive a gold-plated bronze replica instead. This ensures that one of the most valuable and iconic trophies in world sport remains protected for future generations.

While its gold value is impressive, the real worth of the FIFA World Cup trophy goes far beyond money. It represents football glory, national pride and a place in sporting history. For players and fans alike, lifting the World Cup trophy remains the ultimate achievement in the beautiful game.