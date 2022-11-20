FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Dubai police issue rules for fans

Abu Dhabi: Dubai police on Saturday issued rules for fans celebrating FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – which starts Sunday, November 20.

“Dubai welcomes you during the World Cup. Enjoy our city of tolerance and openness, and take part in our thriving international community,” the police tweeted on Saturday.

Dubai police urged football fans to respect local laws as they chant for their favourite teams for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Rules for matches and celebrations during FIFA World Cup 2022

“Please adhere to the public guidelines and morals and follow the instructions,” said a police statement.

Respect the privacy of others while taking photographs.

Please preserve public property.

For the sake of your safety, smoke flares are not allowed.

Do not possess or drink alcohol in public areas.

Remember that you are in a nation of tolerance. As such, you must respect the State’s culture where contempt of religions and all kinds of discrimination and political disputes are prohibited.

Do not celebrate in places not designated for this purpose in order to not disturb others.

Show good sportsmanship and stay away from sports fanaticism.

It is prohibited to use or circulate narcotics.

Avoid unlicensed massage parlours and suspicious advertisements.

Avoid showing affection in public areas.

If you wish to organise recreational activities, please refer to the competent authorities for necessary permits and approvals.

Do not leave luggage in public areas.

It is recommended to save your taxi number or keep the payment receipt to make is easier to find any missing items.