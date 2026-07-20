FIFA World Cup: Spain’s tactics curbed the genius of Messi

Spain’s outstanding World Cup triumph was not the result of having any great genius in its ranks or a stroke of luck. It was the culmination of years of planning, a distinctive football philosophy and an exceptional generation of players who had the spirit and courage to make sacrifices, work hard and focus on their dreams.

In the final against the defending champion, Spain didn’t just play better, they controlled every second of the match. On the other hand, Argentina, even with the great Lionel Messi in its line up, struggled to create anything meaningful.

Spain dictated the tempo, pressed relentlessly and attacked with purpose. The only reason the game survived until extra time was Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, whose incredible saves kept Argentina alive for as long as possible. Eventually, Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner gave Spain the victory their performance deserved.

The Spanish team celebrates their World Cup win against Argentina.

Spain’s strength lay in midfield

Spain’s advantage was that it had masterly control of midfield. Rodri and Pedri (Pedro Lopez) controlled the tempo of the matches very well. In the front, Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal were an excellent pair. The enthusiasm and energy of these two players was a heartwarming sight.

Then there was Dani Olmo, one of the most dangerous front liners in world football right now. Coach Luis de la Fuente had a good grip on the team and his understanding of strategy served the team well.

Other key factors that led to La Roja’s victory included the grip they had on the game. They held the majority of possession, limited Lionel Messi’s opportunities and forced the rival goalie Emiliano Martínez into action on multiple fronts and from different angles. The team displayed the ability to seamlessly switch between controlling the pace of the game and unleashing lethal counterattacks.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (23) makes a save during the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Spain’s dynamic wing-play and creative patterns resulted in a constant threat on the Argentine goal. Ultimately, Ferran Torres’s extra-time goal in the final, capitalising on a Nico Williams header, sealed the championship.

The key players for Spain

A few words about Spain’s key players must be mentioned. The youngest and most highly praised player Lamine Yamal became the first teenager to win both the Euro and the World Cup. Yamal has become one of the world’s finest footballers at an astonishingly young age because he combines extraordinary natural talent with remarkable football intelligence and maturity. Even as a teenager, he has been the player opponents fear most whenever he receives the ball.

Spain’s Lamine Yamal gestures, wearing his medal, after winning the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

His greatest weapon is his dribbling. Blessed with exceptional close control, balance and acceleration, Yamal can glide past defenders in one-on-one situations. His left foot is particularly magical, allowing him to cut in from the right wing and either curl a shot into the far corner or deliver a perfectly weighted pass.

Equally impressive is Yamal’s vision. Unlike many young attackers who focus solely on scoring, Yamal constantly looks to create opportunities for his teammates. His ability to spot an opening, deliver an incisive pass or make the right decision under pressure makes him as much a playmaker as a goalscorer.

Another quality that sets him apart is his maturity, which is phenomenal. He rarely appears flustered even in the biggest matches. Whether playing for Barcelona or Spain, he displays the calmness and confidence of a seasoned veteran, often making the correct decision in crucial moments.

Williams’ parents faced life threatening hazards

Then there was Nico Williams who provided the crucial pass for the match winning goal in the final. His parents Maria and Felix Williams paid USD 1,000 to a mafia agent to cross from Ghana to Europe. But they were abandoned in the middle of the Sahara Desert, without water, without food, under a merciless sun.

Spain’s Nico Williams celebrates after scoring a goal that was disallowed during the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

With great difficulty, the couple arrived in Bilbao in Spain, where a missionary named Inaki Mardones gave them shelter. In gratitude, they named their first born child Inaki. In this World Cup, Inaki represented Ghana, while their second child, the 24-year-old Nico Williams, wore the Spanish jersey.

Neither of the brothers have forgotten what their parents went through so that they could come this far and become football stars.

Oyarzabal, the feared hitman

Mikel Oyarzabal was Spain’s most feared hitman. After an unimpressive opener against Cape Verde, Mikel struck form. In the next encounter against Saudi Arabia, he scored twice in the 4-0 win. In the round of 32, he achieved another brace in the 3–0 defeat of Austria.

His knack of being in the right place at the right time was of immense value to his team. He is now the sixth highest goal scorer for Spain in its football history.

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal, right, jumps for the ball with Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister during the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Finally, a word about the long-haired Marc Cucurella. The livewire Spaniard plays as a left back for Real Madrid and the Spanish team. He is considered one of the best left-backs in the world right now. His drive and energy contributed hugely to Spain’s dominance in the World Cup tournament.

Spain’s Marc Cucurella (24) passes the ball as Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel defends.

It was due to these players that Spain deserved to win. They provided the consistency, the watertight defence, and the sudden attacks that overwhelmed all the rivals who came up against the formidable Spanish Armada.