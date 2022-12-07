FIFA World Cup: Spanish Armada meets its doom against Lions of Atlas mountains

Morocco’s victory over Spain was one of the most unexpected and momentous upsets in the FIFA World Cup football tournament in Qatar. The former world champion from Europe currently enjoys a world ranking of seven. Morocco on the other hand is ranked 22. Never in recent history of international football has a 22nd ranked team defeated a 7th ranked team. The victory left not only the Moroccan fans thrilled it also elevated the mood of football fans in other countries. Because whenever an underdog wins, it is an inspiring sight.

What was inspiring about Morocco’s victory was that the red shirts played with great determination to hold off the Spanish attacks which rolled forward like the enormous Spanish Armada of the year 1588. Wave after wave of attackers charged at the Morocco citadel but the defenders repulsed them every time. In the end, just like the Spanish Armada had failed to achieve its objective, this Spanish football team too met its doom against the brave Atlas Lions as the Morocco team is called.

Al Rayyan, Dec 06 (ANI): Morocco’s supporters cheer during the match against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2022, at Education City Stadium, in Al Rayyan on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The man who was primarily responsible for ensuring triumph for Morocco was the goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. The smiling and relaxed Yassine pulled off two saves in the course of the match which nullified Spain’s quest for a goal. The match went into extra time and even then Spain was unable to score. That was when the issue was taken into the penalty shootout and Yassine proved to be the knight in shining armour for his country.

He retained his cool and calm demeanour. A penalty shootout is a battle of wits. It is all a matter of psychology. He who keeps his nerves under control will win. Yassine proved to be a master at it. His smiling visage put the pressure on the shooters. He saved the shots of Carlos Soler and Spain’s captain Sergio Busquets to end Spain’s hopes. But it is not something new for this tall goalkeeper.

In his football career, Yassine has a saving percentage of 26 against penalty shots. Standing 6 feet 4 inches tall, on 50 occasions he faced penalty shots and saved 13 times. Yassine had the added advantage of playing his club career in Spain. He plays for Spanish club Seville and has earlier played for other Spanish clubs such as Atletico Madrid and Real Zaragoza. So he knows very well how the Spanish forwards take their penalties and has watched their foot movements again and again.

In fact when the match went into penalties, the Spanish coach Luis Enrique’s facial expression seemed to indicate that he had lost hope. He seemed to have a premonition that Spain would lose in the shootout.

The historic victory resulted in an eruption of spontaneous joy and delirious scenes were witnessed throughout Morocco. In the capital city of Rabat, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI donned the football team’s jersey and celebrated on the streets along with thousands of his countrymen. Waving the flag from his car window, the King was all smiles as he shared his joy and happiness with the common man.

Morocco became the first Arab nation to advance into the quarter final stage of the tournament and it also became the fourth African team to go this far in the history of the FIFA World Cup. The country now has the chance to be the first ever Arab nation to enter the semi-finals if it can beat its next rival that is Portugal, in the match on Saturday.