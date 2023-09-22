Fight for representation of OBC women to continue: Kavitha

Hyderabad: One of the top advocates for a piece of legislation guaranteeing equal or greater representation of women in politics and the country’s legislative process, BRS leader K Kavitha on Thursday rejoiced the passage of the women’s reservation Bill, terming it as a historic moment.

The MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the landmark piece of legislation represents a victory for women after a long struggle for “recognition”.

Taking to her official page on social media platform X, the BRS leader posted, “Historic Moment! A long struggle has finally found its due course and recognition! The Women’s Reservation Bill has finally passed in Parliament! Today, we celebrate the triumph of equality, democracy, and the power of every Indian woman. This victory isn’t just about politics; it’s about progress, representation, and breaking barriers. It’s about a brighter future where the voices of our remarkable women shape our beloved motherland’s destiny.”

However, pointing to the non-inclusion of an “OBC sub-quota” from the draft legislation, Kavitha added that the fight to safeguard and seek “assured representation” for OBC women will continue.

“To the incredible women of India – our spirit is unstoppable! Our strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit have paved the way for a more inclusive and empowered India. Let this be a reminder that when we stand together, there’s no challenge too great, no dream too ambitious. Cheers to a future where every woman’s potential is recognised, respected, and realised. We will continue the fight to safeguard & seek assured representation of OBC women!” she added in her post.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Rajya Sabha passed the women’s Reservation Bill unanimously, with 214 members voting in support of the draft legislation and none against.

Following the passage of the bill, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.

Meanwhile, chants of ‘Modi Modi’ were raised by women MPs as they took turns to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the draft legislation.

Women members from both Houses of Parliament, including PT Usha, and Union Ministers Meenakashi Lekhi and Smriti Irani, were all smiles as they presented a bouquet to Prime Minister Modi on the historic passage of the Bill in Parliament.

Later, both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Bill aced the legislative test in the Lok Sabha as it was passed by a brute majority of 454 votes in favour and just 2 against.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal gave a brief reply to the day-long debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the upper House of Parliament and said it will be implemented after following due process.

Ahead of the voting, PM Modi urged the Rajya Sabha members to pass the Bill unanimously.

He said the Bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country.

“All members and political parties have played a significant role in empowering women and enhancing ‘Nari Shakti’. Let us give the country a strong message,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.