Fight to save democracy, Constitution will continue: Kejriwal on AAP foundation day

New Delhi: The AAP has emerged stronger due to its “honesty and love of the people”, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on the foundation day of the party on Tuesday, asserting the fight to save the Constitution and democracy will continue.

In a post on X, the former chief minister said the common man found its strength with the founding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 12 years ago.

He said the journey so far was filled with the stories of struggle, sacrifice and victory.

“In last one year lakhs of attempts were made to finish us but our honesty, love of the people and morale of the workers made us stronger. We stand stronger than before against injustice and dictatorship”, Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi.

2012 में आज का ये दिन इतिहास का वो पल है, जब देश के आम आदमी ने अपनी ताकत पहचानी और “आम आदमी पार्टी” की स्थापना की। अब तक का हमारा ये सफ़र संघर्ष, बलिदान और जीत की कहानियों से भरा रहा।



पिछले 1 साल में तो हमें मिटाने की लाख कोशिशें हुईं, लेकिन हमारी ईमानदारी, जनता के प्यार और… pic.twitter.com/7iLN9TlTHz — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 26, 2024

The fight of the AAP to save the Constitution and democracy will go on, he said.

He called upon the party leaders and workers to resolve to work for betterment of the country.

Senior party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also greeted party workers on the foundation day of the AAP.

In a post on X, she said the “revolution” started 12 years ago led the common man to hope of change through politics of work and the “dream” was being fulfilled under the leadership of Kejriwal.

आम आदमी पार्टी के स्थापना दिवस पर सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ।



12 साल पहले शुरू हुई इस क्रांति ने करोड़ों लोगों के दिलों में काम की राजनीति के ज़रिए उम्मीद और बदलाव का सपना जगाया और @ArvindKejriwal जी के नेतृत्व में इस सपने को पूरा किया जा रहा है।



12 साल का यह सफर… pic.twitter.com/iJQKEZuaJ6 — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) November 26, 2024

She expressed the resolve of the party to make the lives of the common man better and help India become the number one country in the world.