Film ticket price hike: SC stays Telangana HC’s 90-day advance disclosure order

The Supreme Court on Friday, March 13, stayed an interim order of the Telangana High Court that required the state government to disclose any decision allowing an increase in cinema ticket prices at least 90 days before a film’s release.

A Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar said the High Court’s direction could potentially affect film releases across Telangana and therefore required immediate intervention.

With the stay, the existing system for approving ticket price hikes in the state will continue for now.

Film production house challenges HC order

The order was challenged before the Supreme Court by film production house Mythri Movie Makers. During the hearing, the production house argued that the High Court’s direction would disrupt film releases because many movies are completed and scheduled for release within shorter timelines.

Senior advocates appearing for the petitioner told the Court that requiring ticket price decisions to be made public three months in advance was impractical for the film industry.

They also contended that the interim direction had a wider impact, as it could stall multiple upcoming releases in the state.

HC order

The High Court’s order was issued on January 20, 2026, while hearing a petition filed by advocate Dachepally Chandra Babu. The petition challenged a government memo that allowed higher ticket prices for a film shortly before its release.

The petitioner argued that such permissions are often granted just days before a film’s release, leaving little time for stakeholders or members of the public to question or challenge the decision.

Following the Supreme Court’s intervention, the High Court’s directive will remain on hold until further hearings in the case.