Film ticket price hike: SC stays Telangana HC’s 90-day advance disclosure order

Court stays High Court direction asking Telangana government to disclose ticket price hike approvals 90 days before film releases.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th March 2026 3:09 pm IST|   Updated: 13th March 2026 3:14 pm IST
View of the Supreme Court of India with steps and surrounding greenery.

The Supreme Court on Friday, March 13, stayed an interim order of the Telangana High Court that required the state government to disclose any decision allowing an increase in cinema ticket prices at least 90 days before a film’s release.

A Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar said the High Court’s direction could potentially affect film releases across Telangana and therefore required immediate intervention.

With the stay, the existing system for approving ticket price hikes in the state will continue for now.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

Film production house challenges HC order

The order was challenged before the Supreme Court by film production house Mythri Movie Makers. During the hearing, the production house argued that the High Court’s direction would disrupt film releases because many movies are completed and scheduled for release within shorter timelines.

Senior advocates appearing for the petitioner told the Court that requiring ticket price decisions to be made public three months in advance was impractical for the film industry.

They also contended that the interim direction had a wider impact, as it could stall multiple upcoming releases in the state.

MS Admissions 2026-27

HC order

The High Court’s order was issued on January 20, 2026, while hearing a petition filed by advocate Dachepally Chandra Babu. The petition challenged a government memo that allowed higher ticket prices for a film shortly before its release.

The petitioner argued that such permissions are often granted just days before a film’s release, leaving little time for stakeholders or members of the public to question or challenge the decision.

Following the Supreme Court’s intervention, the High Court’s directive will remain on hold until further hearings in the case.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th March 2026 3:09 pm IST|   Updated: 13th March 2026 3:14 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button