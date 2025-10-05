Filmfare Awards 2025: star hosts and Bwood performers revealed

Hyderabad: One of the most loved and iconic Bollywood award ceremonies, the Filmfare Awards, is back with its 70th edition. It is every actor’s dream to hold the prestigious Filmfare trophy, a symbol of cinematic excellence since 1954. This year, the celebration becomes even more special as the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism will be hosted for the first time in Gujarat. The event will be held on October 11, 2025, at EKA Arena, Ahmedabad, bringing together the biggest names in Hindi cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan Returns as Host After 17 Years

Bollywood’s beloved superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning as the host after 17 years. Known for his wit, charm, and warm connection with audiences, SRK is set to make the night unforgettable. He will be joined by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Maniesh Paul, who will add their humor and energy to the show. Together, this trio promises a night full of laughter, glamour, and emotion.

Power-Packed Performances Await

The stage will shine bright with spectacular performances by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya and Siddhant will make their Filmfare debut performances, bringing youthful energy and excitement. Fans can also expect surprise acts from top Bollywood stars, making it a night to remember.

A Star-Studded Celebration

Recently, Rajkummar Rao and Tamannaah Bhatia attended a press conference ahead of the event, sharing their memorable Filmfare experiences. Tamannaah recalled performing on “Chammak Challo” in front of Shah Rukh Khan and called it her most special Filmfare moment.

With dazzling performances, heartfelt tributes, and SRK’s hosting comeback, the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025promises to be Bollywood’s grandest celebration of the year.