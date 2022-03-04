Final day of Congress padayatra in Bengaluru

Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 4th March 2022 9:21 am IST
Bengaluru: AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala (C), Opposition leader in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah (L) with KPCC President DK Shivakumar (R) during the final day of the 'padayatra' from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, at National College Ground in Bengaluru, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Congress party workers and their supporters during the final day of ‘padayatra’ from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, at National College Ground in Bengaluru, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and others during the final day of the ‘padayatra’ from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, at National College Ground in Bengaluru, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and others during the final day of the ‘padayatra’ from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, at National College Ground in Bengaluru, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

