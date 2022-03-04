Final day of Congress padayatra in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Congress party workers and their supporters during the final day of 'padayatra' from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, at National College Ground in Bengaluru, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and others during the final day of the 'padayatra' from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, at National College Ground in Bengaluru, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah, AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and others during the final day of the 'padayatra' from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, at National College Ground in Bengaluru, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak)